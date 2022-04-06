2023 Presidency: I Have Capacity, Energy To Salvage Nigeria – Wike

Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, claims he has the capacity and energy to serve and save Nigeria as president in 2023.

He said this during a visit to leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe on Tuesday, as part of ongoing consultations ahead of the party’s presidential primary election.

The governor told stakeholders at the PDP secretariat in Gombe not to waste their votes as delegates at the party’s presidential convention on candidates who cannot win the election.

Also Read: 2023 Presidency: El-Rufai Fails To Endorse Tinubu, Says God Will Choose The Best For Nigeria

“If you want PDP to win election in 2023, I have made myself available,” he was quoted as saying in a statement by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri. “Give me the ticket.

“Let me go and take the power for you. We are talking about who can take this power from APC (All Progressives Congress). That person is me.”