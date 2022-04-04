2023: Power Belongs To PDP, I’ll Take It Back – Wike

Presidential aspirant and River State Governor, Nyesom Wike has insisted that the current power being enjoyed by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) belongs to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and vowed to take it back in 2023.

Wike state this on Sunday when he visited the former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Olabode George.

He was in company of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, former Benue Governor, Gabriel Suswan, the National Vice Chairman of the PDP, South-West, Soji Adagunodo.

Also Read: 2023: PDP’ll Reunite Nigeria, End Insecurity – Ayu

Wike stated that Nigeria today requires a focused leader with capacity and courage, saying the country must not be allowed to continue to deteriorate.

He said, “I can tell you I have the courage and nobody to be afraid of and I have the capacity to make things better for this country.

“What I’m going to do is we are going to take back the power, we are not begging, they will be ready and we are ready, the power belongs to us and we must go and take it back”