2023: Buhari Has Laid A Foundation I Can Build Upon – Yahaya Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for his infrastructure drive and efforts at tackling insecurity.

The Kogi State Governor stated that he will build on such a legacy if elected as Nigeria’s president.

The governor said this during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

He accused the leading opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of failure to build infrastructure in the country.

“Today, I am running to build on the successes of President Muhammadu Buhari because of his performance,” the governor said during the current affairs show.

“In 2015, I dare not because there was no foundation whatsoever to build upon. But today under APC, President Muhammadu Buhari has been able to lay the foundation that I can build upon.”