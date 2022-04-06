Rihanna Celebrates Her Mother’s Birthday With Throwback Photo

Barbadian singer, actress, fashion designer and mom-to-be, Rihanna is celebrating her mother’s birthday with a throwback photo.

The pregnant singer took to Instagram to wish her mom, Monica Braithwaite, a happy birthday 54th birthday, with a touching caption that detailed how her own pregnancy has “unlocked new levels of love and respect” for her mother.

Rihanna shared a photo of her as a toddler standing beside her mother and she wrote: “Today is my Queen’s birthday!!!

“Being on the verge of motherhood, unlocked new levels of love and respect I have for my mommy in a way that I could never explain!

“She’s the true MVP and I wanna give her her flowers every second I can! Love you mumzzzz!!! Happy Birthday! We gon celebrate on da link up!”