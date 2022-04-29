Armed Robbers Attack Bullion Van In Imo Community

Gunmen believed to be armed robbers have attacked a bullion van in Imo State, police authorities have said.

The Public Relations Officer of the Imo State Police Command, Mike Abattam, confirmed the attack on Thursday in Owerri, the state capital.

He explained that the incident occurred in the afternoon at Nguru community in Mbaise Local Government Area of the state.

Recounting how the incident happened, Abattam explained that the bullion van was returning to Owerri after delivering money at one of the commercial banks in the local government.

He added that the bullion van was attacked by the gunmen who caught up with the vehicle with the intention to cart away the money it was conveying.

Abattam said the driver of the van made several attempts to escape the attack, but the vehicle somersaulted in the process. No life was lost in the incident.

He stated that no money was carted away from the bullion van which he said was empty at the time of the attack.

According to the command’s spokesman, the gunmen fled the scene upon noticing that the vehicle was empty while the commissioner for police in Imo has drafted a police tactical team to the area.

He said the security operatives were asked to ensure the assailants were arrested and restore calm in the area.