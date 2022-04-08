Bandits Storm Buhari’s Home State, Abduct Many Villagers

Metro NewsBandits Storm Buhari’s Home State, Abduct Many VillagersBy Sheedah Lawal - April 8, 2022Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Many people have been kidnapped from Danjanku village, Musawa Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State after bandits stormed the area, according to Politics Nigeria.The report revealed that the dare-devil bandits stormed the community in the early hours of today, Friday, and operated for many hours.The terrorists arrived the village on motorcycles before shooting indiscriminately.They abducted some locals and escaped with them into the forest.Katsina, the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, has witnessed sporadic attacks by bandits and kidnappers that have claimed the lives of many.Over 700 people have been reportedly killed by the gunmen in Jibia, Kankara, Dutsinma, Musawa, Danmusa and Safana local government areas of the state in the last five months.