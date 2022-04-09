Blessing Okoro Reacts To Paul Okoye’s Post On Women Who Are Vocal About Feeding A Man

Blessing Okoro has responded to singer, Paul Okoye after he accused women of announcing to the world when they feed a man.

Paul Okoye said a man will take care of a woman multiple times and won’t say a word but once a woman buys maggi to add to the soup, she tells the world she’s been feeding the man.

Blessing responded, telling Paul that it’s because it’s the duty of men to provide. She added that it’s the same way women cook and clean often but once a man does the dishes, he tells the world he’s been turned into a house boy. See post: In other news, Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday’s ex-lover, Opeyemi Falegan, has reacted after the United Nations Children’s Fund UNICEF Nigeria distanced itself from fundraising he organized.

This comes amidst the public fight he and Nkechi have embarked upon since they went their separate ways.