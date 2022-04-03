Bola Ige: Soyinka Tackles Buhari Over Omisore’s Emergence As APC National Secretary

Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka questioned President Muhammadu Buhari’s choice to select Iyiola Omisore as the APC’s new National Secretary last Saturday.

Mr. Omisore, according to the Nobel laureate, is still a primary suspect in the unsolved murder case of former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Bola Ige.

Soyinka highlighted in a statement titled ‘Perhaps Closed Files Should Remain Just That – Closed?’ that there was a continuing vow to reopen the files on the present administration’s spate of unsolved political assassinations.

He wondered how it was possible that the APC, headed by President Buhari, had now selected one of the prime suspects in the Bola Ige case as its National Secretary if it was really serious about prosecuting the unsolved murder.

“To this layman, that investigative revisit is already hamstrung and disrobed of credibility,” Soyinka said. “I think the nation should simply relieve President Buhari of his pledge.”