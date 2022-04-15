Buhari Never Interfered In Court Cases – Nigeria’s Chief Justice

President Muhammadu Buhari has never interfered in court issues, according to Nigeria’s Chief Justice, Justice Tanko Muhammad.

“In all your years in office, at no time, no moment did Mr. President or any other person from you attempt to talk or ask for favors from the courts.

“We can recall no such attempt by you or anyone on your behalf to interfere with judicial decisions”, he stated Thursday night.

Also Read: Easter: We’ll Overcome Uncertainty, Insecurity -Buhari

The CJN spoke at the Aso Villa during an Iftar dinner for the nation’s judiciary leadership.

The Justice stated that he believes the non-interference extends to ministries and other government agencies.

Mohammed guaranteed that Supreme Court Justices and judges throughout the legal system were doing their best to resolve disputes.

He said that no case is overly delayed and that all are delivered within the time limits set by the constitution.