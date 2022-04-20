Chrisland: Tonto Dikeh, Janemena Drag Each Other Following Student’s Leaked Tape

Controversial Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh, has reacted after Instagram dancer Jane Mena threw a subtle shade at her following the leaked sex tape of a 10-year-old student of Chrisland school.

A couple of hours ago, Jane Mena had reacted to the issue of the leaked sex tape, berating how many netizens made the video become a sensation online.

However, an Instagram user reacted, and tried to mock her by recalling how the leaked audio tape of Kpokpogri allegedly revealed that she engaged in romps with Tonto Dikeh’s ex-lover from morning till evening.

Reacting, Jane Mena bragged about not being dumped like Tonto Dikeh and urged her fans to help her find real love.

SEE POST BELOW

This did not sit well with Tonto Dikeh as she rips Jane Mena to pieces describing her as an adulterous twerker, noting she hasn’t received her petition and lawsuit.

The Actress further questioned Jane Mena about how useful she was to her impotent husband when Prince Kpokpogri was having sex with her from morning to night.

SEE POST BELOW

Tonto Dikeh had in September 2021 claimed that her ex-lover, Joseph Egbri aka Prince Kpokpogri, had a sex tape of Janemena who is married.

But Janemena had claimed that due to Dikeh’s allegation and the trauma it caused, she suffered a miscarriage, losing her one-month pregnancy.

As a result, Janemena sent a letter to Dikeh, demanding the sum of N500m for alleged libel and claiming on social media that Janemena has a sex tape.