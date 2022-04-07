Crossdressing Bill: I’m A Skitmaker, Not A Crossdresser – James Brown’s Colleague, Tobi The Creator Cries Out

Tobi The Creator, who features in videos and photos with James Brown, has denied being a crossdresser.



Tobi became popular for wearing female clothes while creating videos and posing in photos alongside James Brown.

Now, with the House of reps members considering a bill to criminalise crossdressing, except when it’s done for the purpose of entertainment, Tobi has released a disclaimer, stating that he crossdresses only for entertainment purposes.He wrote: James Brown, who is currently schooling in the UK, reshared Tobi’s disclaimer and mocked him for running.

If the bill becomes law, crossdressers will be sentenced to 6 months in jail if found guilty.