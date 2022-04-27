“Depression And Frustration Pushed Me Into Making Skit” – Mr Macaroni

Instagram skit maker, Mr Macaroni has revealed what really pushed him into making skit.

During a recent interview with Lilian Afegbai on Lilian Couch, he revealed that what actually pushed him to become a skit maker was due to frustration and depression.

He further stated that when online media became a thing, he saw how people were cashing out with their skits and he decided to join in because he was going through depression while sitting at home.

The activist also made it known that he is first an actor before he is a skit maker and so all he ever wanted to become was an actor acting beside the big names in the industry; becoming a skit maker was something he never planned for but rather stumbled upon.

It would be recalled that Mr Macaroni had shared a wedding photo of himself and colleague, Mummy Wa as he captioned it; ” engagement today, wedding tomorrow “.