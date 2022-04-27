I Almost Had Heart Attack This Morning – Actress Wunmi Toriola

Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola has revealed how she almost had a heart attack this morning and offered a piece of advice to her fans.
Wumi Toriola said she got scared and almost had a heart attack when she saw a photo looking like an obituary.
The light-skinned actress added that people should also learn to use phone filters before sharing their photos online because some celebrities are also looking out for them. In her words:
“Goodmorning lovers
Pls if people trust you enough and ask you to snap them, please try to make it nice
I almost had heart attack as i saw a picture this morning looking like obituary
I was so scared
Please let us also filter before we post
Some of us look out for you, you may not know
God bless us all
We will not die young IJN.”