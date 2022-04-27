I Almost Had Heart Attack This Morning – Actress Wunmi Toriola

Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola has revealed how she almost had a heart attack this morning and offered a piece of advice to her fans.

The thespian and mother-of-one in a post shared on her Instagram page, advised that people should ensure they capture good photos when others ask them for help.

Wumi Toriola said she got scared and almost had a heart attack when she saw a photo looking like an obituary.

The light-skinned actress added that people should also learn to use phone filters before sharing their photos online because some celebrities are also looking out for them. In her words:

“Goodmorning lovers

Pls if people trust you enough and ask you to snap them, please try to make it nice

I almost had heart attack as i saw a picture this morning looking like obituary

I was so scared

Please let us also filter before we post

Some of us look out for you, you may not know

God bless us all

We will not die young IJN.”