“Engagement Today, Marriage Tomorrow” – Mr Macaroni Drops Engagement Photos; Falz, Nino B, Kate Henshaw React

Popular Nigerian actor who doubles as a social media content creator, Adedayo known by his stage name Mr Macaroni says he is getting married, despite his earlier confession that is he scared of marriage.

Debo Macaroni shared lovely photos with his supposed bride on his verified Instagram page. He further revealed that he is having his engagement today, Saturday, April 22 and tomorrow, Sunday April 23 his official wedding. He wrote:

“Engagement Today, Wedding Tomorrow.”

Top celebrities like Kate Henshaw, Foluke Daramola, Bolanle Ninalowo, Darey Art Alade, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, Poco Lee, Femi Adebayo, Samklef, Tobi Bakre, Small Doctor, Falz, Kemi Korede, Beverly Osu, and many others have taken to the comment section to congratulate him, some expressed shock and others asked if it is a joke.

However many of Macaroni’s fans have suggested that it’s just a skit, revealing that Mummy Wa is in a relationship with another popular skit-maker, Isbae U. See reactions below: