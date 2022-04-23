Don Jazzy Shares Love Message, Fans React

Nigerian entertainer and music executive Don Jazzy has gotten his fans talking after sharing a love note on his social media page.

Don Jazzy, who is renowned for his witty posts and comic attitudes, shared a picture of himself rocking an enviable smile as he posed for the camera.

Captioning the image on Instagram, Don Jazzy said he will not be interested in any other woman aside from his heartthrob.

“I don’t think I’ll ever fall for nobody but you babe ❤️,” the Mavin Records’ chief wrote as the caption.

Since sharing the image, her fans have been expressing how they feel about the post in his comment section. Read some of the reactions below;

Mmtvafrica: Last last na olosho everybody else is going on here 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔

allthingsfabulous_ng: To our don babe 🙌🙌🙌

realtor_claret: Lolzzz 🤣🤣🤣. Rihanna help a Brother. This love is Solid.

easi_comedy: 🙆🏿‍♂️🙆🏿‍♂️🙆🏿‍♂️🙆🏿‍♂️🙆🏿‍♂️🙆🏿‍♂️ finally Donbaba don fall for person🙆🏿‍♂️🙆🏿‍♂️🙆🏿‍♂️🙆🏿‍♂️

nekie_neka: Me too I don’t think I’ll ever fall for no other RL but yours, love😍😍😍❤️

Don Jazzy has at different times expressed his love for Barbadian singer Rihanna, but it is unsure where his love message was directed to RiRi or not.