I Asked My Son To Work With Me And Get Rewarded Every 40 Minutes —Tonto Dikeh

Actress Tonto Dikeh has disclosed how she is engaging her son, Andre, while he is currently on holiday from school.

The mother of one said she asked him to work with him and get rewarded every 40 minutes he spends working and monitoring everything she does.

Tonto Dikeh gushed that her strategy has not only successfully engaged his 6-year-old, but made him turn down toys. She disclosed her son said he is not interested in dolls until he clocks 10 years.

Tonto Dikeh confessed she also scolds him at work when needed. However, the 36-year-old screen diva didn’t state what she was rewarding Andre with. Read her post below;

“For the holidays I opted to have my son monitor everything I do by taking him to work and meeting for few mins because every day he demands for something money will be spent on.”

“I promised him every 40 mins od his time with me there will be a reward. Brothers and sisters after 1day dude says he doesn’t want toys again till his 10. ABEG WHO IS WINNING KT10-KA0.”

She added; “Now Dancing IKWERE DANCE FOR YOURBA MAN 😭🤣😂🤣😂🤣😅😅🤣😅😂😂🤣. If #LORD @kingandre_dikeh grows up to write a book about me, Na there una go see the real cruise 🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🕴🤣😂😅. I Dey give am gbos gbas too 😁😄😃😀.”