Obasanjo Mourns Alaafin Of Oyo, Says He Was A Promoter Of Peace

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo claims that the late Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi, had enormous faith in a unified Nigeria.

The monarch died late Friday night at Ado Ekiti’s Afe Babalola Teaching Hospital after 52 years on the throne.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo wrote a condolence message to Governor Seyi Makinde and the people of Oyo.

The elder statesman described the monarch’s death as “a dream.”

According to Obasanjo, the king died at a crucial time in Nigeria’s history, when his wisdom and expertise were desperately required.