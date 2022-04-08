Hoodlums Invade UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital, Brutalise Doctors, Nurses Over Patient’s Death

Hoodlums said to be graduates, invaded and attacked workers at the Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, on Wednesday over the death of a patient.

The hospital’s Public Relations Officer, Ayodele Adeyemo, in a statement said the group invaded the accident and emergency unit of the facility and beat up doctors and nurses on duty after the death of the yet-to-be-identified patient.

According to Adeyemo, doctors, nurses and other staff caught in the violence sustained injuries. He added that the perpetrators also damaged some facilities at the unit.

While condoling with the relations of the deceased, Adeyemo assured patients and staff of adequate security.

The statement read in part, “On Wednesday, April 6, 2022, some hoodlums attacked doctors, nurses and some other staff on duty at the Accident and Emergency Unit of the UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital, causing bodily harm and damage to facilities.

“The unwarranted attack was premised on the death of a relation of the said thugs who was rushed into the hospital hours earlier. It is pertinent to say that all necessary medical efforts were made to save the patient, of which the relations were aware and carried along.

“It is unfortunate that those concerned took the law into their hands by beating staff on sight in spite of appeals to them by the leadership of the hospital. They also disrupted the calmness of other patients, thereby sending frights into them.

“It is the management’s stand and hope that those involved will be made to face the procedure and process of the law as appropriate.”