JUST IN: We’re Investigating Cause Of Grid Collapse, Says FG

The cause of the National Grid’s collapse is being probed, according to the Federal Government.

Recall how the grid went down on Friday, putting the entire country in darkness.

The Ministry of Power, on the other hand, claimed in a statement that it was working to solve the problem.

According to the report, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), which operates the national system, is working to restore power.

“We wish to notify the general public of the incidence of a system collapse which occurred at 1830hrs on April 8th, 2022 resulting in power outages in many parts of the country. While a detailed investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the recurring grid failure is currently ongoing by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and System Operator (the operator of the national grid), the process of restoring supply is ongoing with some sections of the national grid already energised and supply restored to consumers.”

“We wish to assure Nigerians that the Federal Government is working assiduously to deliver on the much-needed reforms and investments, including SCADA, that are critical to improving the capacity and reliability of the national grid. This is in line with the Mr. President’s directives on closing infrastructure deficits in critical sectors of the Nigerian economy.”