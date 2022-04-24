Kemi Adetiba Weds Oscar Heman-Ackah

Nigerian movie producer, Kemi Adetiba, and Oscar Heman-Ackah, the Ghanaian music executive, have tied the knot.

The couple had their introduction and court wedding in the Ikoyi axis of Lagos state on Friday.

Sharing a loved-up photo of herself and Oscar via Instagram, she accompanied it with a terse caption: “Officially official!!!”

The event was graced with the presence of their friends and family members.

The filmmaker had disclosed that Oscar proposed to her in January at a surprise party while they were away in Ghana, and had announced her engagement to the entrepreneur in February.

Good luck to them.