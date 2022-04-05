Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Tie The Knot Hours After Grammys In Ceremony

Reality star, Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend, Travis Barker are officially married.

The 42-year-old and drummer, 46, privately got married at a wedding chapel in Las Vegas at 1:30am Monday just hours after The Grammy Awards, according to TMZ.

The wedding was reportedly a private early morning affair as sources told the publication that the famous pair did not allow the venue to take any phones and opted to bring their own photographer and security.

Insiders close to the couple say that they came prepared with a marriage license which they presented to the chapel’s owner who also served as a witness.

Sources for TMZ also claim that it was important for the couple to have an Elvis Presley impersonator to officiate the wedding so the ‘King Of Rock And Roll’ pronounced them man and wife.

The ‘shotgun wedding’ will not be the only ceremony to celebrate Kourtney and Travis’ union as the publication was told there would be ‘several’ other celebrations to follow.

Kourtney and Travis got engaged during a romantic beachside proposal in Montecito back in October.

The eldest of the Kardashian sisters shared a gushing post days later with stunning snaps from the moment he popped the question with the caption: ‘I woke up all night thinking it was a dream.’

Travis proposed amid a massive display of roses shaped like a heart with their first initials, T and K, also done up in the red flowers.