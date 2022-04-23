Lagos Schools To Resume Monday

On Monday, April 25th, 2022, the Lagos State government has ordered all public and private schools in the state to resume third term.

Following an unverified announcement attributed to the Nigerian government urging all primary and secondary schools across the country to restart on May 9, the clarification was required.

The announcement is in keeping with the government’s harmonised academic calendar for the 2021/2022 session, according to a statement from the state’s ministry of education’s office of education quality assurance.

Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, the director general of the Office of Education Quality Assurance, signed the statement.

It goes on to say that all proprietors and administrators must ensure that all pupils return on Monday, April 25th, 2022.