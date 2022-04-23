Alaafin’s Death: ‘Good Night, Iku Baba Yeye,’ Makinde Sympathises With Oyo People

The death of the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, has been announced by Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

The governor said in a statement released on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, that the traditional ruler’s death was a major loss to the state, Nigeria, and the Yoruba race.

Oba Adeyemi’s death was a personal loss for him, he said, adding that he was a devoted royal father and a respectable leader who gave his all to make Oyo State and Nigeria better.

“I have been informed about the death of our father, His Imperial Majesty, Iku Baba Yeye, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III,” Makinde said.

The governor expressed his condolences to the Oyo State Traditional Council, the Oyomesi, Oba Adeyemi’s immediate family, the people of Oyo Kingdom, and the entire Yoruba race, saying Alaafin’s words of advice and guidance were always golden and helpful. He also prayed to God to grant repose to the departed monarch’s soul.

He claimed that Oyo State had lost a royal institution and an authority, which Alaafin had become as a result of his high-octane mastery of Yoruba history, politics, and national development.