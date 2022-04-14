Man, 40, In Court For Allegedly Seducing Neighbour’s Wife

A 40-year-old man, Patrick Agim, was on Thursday docked in a Makurdi Upper Area Court for allegedly seducing his neighbour’s wife.

The police charged Agim with assault and seduction.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Veronica Shaagee, told the court that Mr Edoh Ogebo of Land Mark School, Achusa Makurdi, reported the case at the ‘B’ Division Police Station High Level, Makurdi on March 13,

Shaagee said that Ogebo on Jan. 14, reported that his wife, Christiana, informed him that their neighbour, Agim has been making passes at her.

She said that the defendant also indecently assaulted her by touching her breast.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 268 and 389 of the Penal Code Laws of Benue State.

The defendant pleaded not guilty t the charge.

Magistrate Rose Iyorshe admitted te defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Iyorshe further adjourned the case until April 19 for hearing.