Leaked Video Of Skit Maker, Cute Abiola And Alleged Lover Surfaces Online

In a recent video trending online, Cute Abiola is seen loving up with a side chick despite being married.

Information Nigeria had earlier reported on his alleged side chick, Mandy Kiss warning people to mind their busy as it doesn’t concern anybody if she slept with him or not.

Mandy who seemed pissed told people to stop sliding in her dm asking her if she really slept with Cute Abiola.

However, in a now trending video the skit maker is seen loving up with Mandy Kiss.

It would be recalled that their affair was brought to light by controversial Instagram blogger, Gistlover, who revealed that Cute Abiola has other girls he was involved with not only Mandy Kiss.

Watch video below;