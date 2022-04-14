“Korra Cheated On Me With Don Jazzy” – Justin Dean Reveals

Justin Dean, husband of Nigerian popular dancer, Korra Obidi has accused her of cheating on him with Mavin record boss, Don Jazzy.

Justin who had earlier last month ended his relationship with Korra over infidelity which she repeatedly did while married to him has now come out to drop another bombshell.

Justin Dean has accused his wife, Korra Obidi, of cheating on him with Don Jazzy saying he recently discovered Korra Obidi’s relationship with Don Jazzy and will soon spill details about it in public.

Recall that Korra had earlier been accused of also sleeping with Peruzzi although a source had revealed that she wouldn’t actually call it cheating seeing that she used condom.