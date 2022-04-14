One Of Nigeria’s Greatest Challenges Is Lack Of National Dream, Says Anyim

One of Nigeria’s major issues, according to former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim, is the lack of a consensus government system that is acceptable to everybody.

This was stated by the presidential hopeful on Wednesday while speaking to members of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) national working committee (NWC) at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

He claims that as a former senator and secretary to the federal government, he is qualified to lead the country to peace and prosperity if elected president.

Anyim stated that he will deal with Nigeria’s challenges in three ways: political, economic, and social integration, all of which will result in a larger country.

“In formulating political policies for greater Nigeria, my administration shall take into consideration the following challenges of our time,” he said.

“The greatest challenge of our nationhood today is the lack of consensus on the structure of our nation, governance system and national ideals or aspiration.

“I make bold to say that the absence of consensus on these areas accounts for the disunity and mutual suspicion that threaten our country today.

“Lack of consensus on the ideals or dream of the nation and indeed lack of consensus on the governance system that is acceptable to all in this nation.

“Today in our country we are still talking about the structure of our nation. Today, we are still querying the presidential system, and parliamentary system; some are still saying we should have a homegrown system and all that.

“Today it appears we have lost it all. We have nothing we are pursuing as a country. We have no national dream; we have no ideals; we have no set goals that we try to achieve. “

Anyim said he is a loyal foundation member of the party, adding that he should be allowed to fly the party’s presidential ticket in 2023.