Osinachi: Why Her Death Is Annoying – Nathaniel Bassey Advises Intending Couples

Popular Nigerian gospel musician, Nathaniel Bassey, has reacted to the death of singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu.

While reacting to the death of Osinachi Nwachukwu, the singer who advised couples to pray and check again before they enter into marriage relationships, stressed that marriage is good, but it is not by force.

He also prayed that God will give those in abusive marriages the grace to take the right decision.

He wrote on Instagram, ”In the past few weeks, I have had to share very hard posts. Posts of very wonderful ministers of the gospel who have passed. Attended two services of songs of young folks. And the harsh realities of life just stare in the face. Death is inevitable, but we don’t pray for it before time.

”However, this one has been very annoying, hearing the circumstances surrounding the death of our sister. One Whose voice thundered and reverberated powerfully in worship.

“I remember how she’d come to me with a smile and humility saying hello when we had to minister at worship events. But She’s with our a lord now. But I can’t help but say, a little early.

”Let me pray this again my friends, “MAY YOU NOT MARRY YOUR ENEMY” And that you also don’t become an ENEMY to someone else. In Jesus’ name. Marriage is good and Honorable. But also not by force. To those about to marry, SHINE YOUR EYES. Love is not blind. Because God is love. And God is not blind.

”Don’t ignore red flags. Even when you say, or they said, “God said” but you identify some traits very inconsistent with godly character, PRAY AND CHECK AGAIN.

”And to those in horrible marital situations, both men and women, I pray for you today, May God give you the WISDOM to make the right decisions before it is too late. In Jesus’ name. Amen. To the family, friends and well-wishers I close with

“Can anything ever separate us from Christ’s love? Does it mean he no longer loves us if we have trouble or calamity, or are persecuted, or hungry, or destitute, or in danger, or threatened with death? (As the Scriptures say,

“For your sake we are killed every day; we are being slaughtered like sheep.”) No, despite all these things, overwhelming victory is ours through Christ, who loved us.”Romans 8:35-37 NLT.”