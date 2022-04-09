Regina Daniels Congratulates Billionaire Hubby, Ned Nwoko Over Recent ‘Breakthrough’

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniel has taken to social media to hail her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko over his recent achievement.

The actress who congratulated her husband after it was announced by Daily Newspaper that the billionaire plans on opening a sport university in Nigeria.

The university which he plans on opening in Idumuje Ugboko Delta state, if founded will be a veritable ground for selection of sports men and women that will represent Nigeria at local, continental and Intercontinental competitions.

Wishing her husband well, Regina Daniels shared photo of Prince Nwoko playing lawn tennis on Instagram and captioned it: “Congratulations baby……this is a very huge breakthrough considering all the time, money and strength you have put into this project. This university was built out of your passion for sports and to see that talented kids in Nigeria and Africa at large are given the opportunity to combine sports and education

See post below;