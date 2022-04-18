Six Imams Die In Kano Auto Crash

Six Islamic clerics have lost their lives in an auto crash while returning from Sumaila Local Government Area of Kano State.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, on Sunday, commiserated with the families of the victims through a press statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abba Anwar.

The statement reads; “The death of these gentlemen is not only a great loss to their respective family members, but to the entire state. It is a monumental tragedy.

“We learnt that the clerics, led by Sheikh Alkassim Zakariyya, embarked on a tour under the auspices of the Imam Malik Islamic Foundation.

“Our dear state lost people of substance, who were God-fearing. They are Sheikh Alkassim, Malam Isiya Tela, Mustapha Musa Sa’ad, Malam Ishaq Rummawa, and Malam Zakariyya Alkassim Dataka. May Allah forgive them.

“On behalf of the government and people of Kano State, I am extending our condolences to their families, the Imam Malik Islamic Foundation and their friends for the great loss.”