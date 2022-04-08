Strike: ASUU Asks Well-Meaning Nigerians To Intervene

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has appealed to well-intentioned Nigerians to intervene in the ongoing dispute between the union and the government.
Rapheal Amokaha, ASUU’s Nsukka Zonal Coordinator, made the announcement at a news conference in Lokoja.
He accused the federal government of only giving lip service to the payroll difficulties that have fueled ASUU’s protests.
According to Amokaha, the administration has yet to show that it is serious about meeting the needs of academics.
ASUU embarked on a four-week warning strike on February 14.
On March 14, the union extended the industrial action by another two months to allow the government meet all of its demands.