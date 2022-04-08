Strike: ASUU Asks Well-Meaning Nigerians To Intervene

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
Strike: ASUU Asks Well-Meaning Nigerians To Intervene
ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has appealed to well-intentioned Nigerians to intervene in the ongoing dispute between the union and the government.

Rapheal Amokaha, ASUU’s Nsukka Zonal Coordinator, made the announcement at a news conference in Lokoja.

He accused the federal government of only giving lip service to the payroll difficulties that have fueled ASUU’s protests.

Also Read: ASUU Insists IPPIS Is Anti-University, Says No Going Back On 2009 Agreement

According to Amokaha, the administration has yet to show that it is serious about meeting the needs of academics.

ASUU embarked on a four-week warning strike on February 14.

On March 14, the union extended the industrial action by another two months to allow the government meet all of its demands.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here