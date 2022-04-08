Strike: ASUU Asks Well-Meaning Nigerians To Intervene

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has appealed to well-intentioned Nigerians to intervene in the ongoing dispute between the union and the government.

Rapheal Amokaha, ASUU’s Nsukka Zonal Coordinator, made the announcement at a news conference in Lokoja.

He accused the federal government of only giving lip service to the payroll difficulties that have fueled ASUU’s protests.

Also Read: ASUU Insists IPPIS Is Anti-University, Says No Going Back On 2009 Agreement

According to Amokaha, the administration has yet to show that it is serious about meeting the needs of academics.

ASUU embarked on a four-week warning strike on February 14.

On March 14, the union extended the industrial action by another two months to allow the government meet all of its demands.