Support Group ‘Buys’ N100m APC Nomination Form For Education Minister

Project Nigeria, a support group, is said to have purchased expressions of interest and nomination forms for Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, the minister of state for education, to run for president in 2023 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

On Wednesday, the group allegedly took Nwajiuba’s forms at the party’s Abuja headquarters.

The nomination form costs N7o million, while the expression of interest form costs N30 million.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan’s special assistant on new media, Abubakar Usman, revealed this in a tweet on Wednesday.

He said the presidential hopeful is the first to get the ruling party’s presidential forms.