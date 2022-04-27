I Served Tinubu, Others In Their Difficult Times – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has stated that he served all his principals with utmost loyalty during their difficult moments.

As the 2023 presidential election draws closer, Osinbajo has declared his interest to take over from his principal, Buhari.

But, his ambition seems to be clashing with that of his former principal, Bola Tinubu, who is also interested in the presidency, calling it a lifelong ambition.

Many have labeled Osinbajo a traitor, claiming that he should not have contested the president when he knew Tinubu was also interested.

Osinbajo, on the other hand, has deftly responded to those who have labeled him a betrayer, indicating that he has never betrayed any of the people he has served.

He claims to have stood by all of his principals when their careers and lives were in jeopardy.

When others had left those principals, the Vice President said he was the only one left.

Speaking in Ogun State on Tuesday, Osinbajo said: “There is no one out of those I’ve served under (that I did not stand within their difficult times). I want to say that every one of those people I have served was in their most difficult moments.

“I am not talking about when everything is doing well, but in their most difficult moments; moments even when their jobs were threatened and sometimes even when their lives were threatened, I was always with them.

“Sometimes, I was the only one standing with them, I cannot go into details for confidentiality reasons, but that is the truth. Not one of them can in truth say I have not stood with them in their most difficult moments.”