There’s Need For Discussions On Divisive Issues Among Nigerians, Says Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo stated that there is a need for frank discussions among Nigerians in tackling issues that cause division in the country.

Osinbajo said this during the public presentation of Yemi Ogunbiyi’s memoir titled “The road never forgets” on Thursday in Lagos.

The vice-president said it is the way to find lasting solutions and the way forward towards building a better and more united nation.

“There is counsel there for us as a nation, we need to talk more to ourselves, not at ourselves, we need frank discussions on the issues that divide us, we need openness about our fears and prejudices. Perhaps, that way we may gain each other’s confidence,” he said.