“Use Your Money To Buy Deodorants” – Actor, Frederick Leonard Lambastes ‘Stinking’ Colleagues

Nollywood actor, Frederick Leonard has taken to his official Instagram page to chastised colleagues whose names he refuse to mention, to please try using deodorant as they stinks during vigorous work.

The movie star who obviously couldn’t stand the offensive smell at work was forced to take to his Instagram to tell them to use deodorant instead of wasting money on data to gossip.

He wrote;

“Not using Deodorant or body spray should be an offense punishable by law. Use deodorants! Especially if your work is tedious and involves a lot of body movement. You can sweat and when you sweat, you stink. It is not expensive. No matter how low you earn, you can afford it. Use the money you spend on calls to gossip, and buy data to visit gossip blogs on social media to freshen up yourself and smell good.

So you don’t kill your colleagues and coworkers. Thank you.”

After the post, some of his colleagues attested to his claims, while some laughed over it.

