I’m With El-Rufai, We Have To Eliminate Terrorists – Tinubu

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has thrown his weight behind Governor Nasir El-Rufai who called for the bombing of forests to dislodge and kill terrorists.

Tinubu was in Kaduna on Tuesday to condole with the people of Kaduna and Governor El-Rufai over the various tragedies that had befallen the state in the last few weeks.

He called for collaboration and contribution of ideas between the government and security agencies to bring an end to terrorism.

Speaking on the side-line, Tinubu stated that he agreed with Governor El-Rufai that whatever needed to be done to eliminate the terrorists should be done.

“I am not an expert in security but I am with him (El-Rufai), solidly with him in whatever we have to do to stem the insecurity and eliminate the enemies of progress at any given time,” he said.

He said an attack on one Nigerian was an attack on all of us in the country, stressing the need to fight hard with vigilance and employ other means such as technology to defeat terrorism.

Tinubu urged all Nigerians to contribute their quota to efforts to rehabilitate the victims.