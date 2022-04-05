Tinubu Visits El-Rufai, Donates N50m To Victims Of Train Attack

Former Lagos State Governor Bola Tinubu travelled to Kaduna on Tuesday to meet with Governor Nasir El-Rufai to express his condolences to the state government and people following the recent train attack by terrorists known as bandits in the area.

Tinubu, who was accompanied by Senator Kashim Shettima, the former Governor of Borno State, announced a donation of N50 million to the victims of the attack.

At Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, the Kaduna State seat of power, he was greeted by Governor El-Rufai and Senators Uba Sani and Suleiman Abdu-Kwari.

Tinubu’s company also included Yakubu Dogara, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Senator Abu Ibrahim.

The train attack, according to Tinubu, was a “national calamity.”

He believes that everyone should be concerned about the recent atrocities in Kaduna state, which have claimed hundreds of lives and properties.

He went on to say that bandit killings are no longer acceptable and must be stopped.

Tinubu advised Governor El-Rufai not to be discouraged by the terrible events, but to continue to provide effective government.

He also urged well-to-do Nigerians to help the Kaduna state administration deal with the humanitarian challenges that have resulted from bandit attacks.