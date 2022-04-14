Wike’s Aides Resign, 13 Aspirants Jostle For PDP Ticket

Four members of the Rivers State Government’s cabinet have reportedly left their posts in order to run for governor in 2023.

Though no formal statement confirming their resignations was issued, it is speculated that they resigned to avoid a stipulation in the Electoral Act of 2022 that requires political appointees to depart office in order to participate in party primaries.

Dr Tammy Danagogo, the Secretary to the State Government, Isaac Kamalu, the Commissioner for Finance, Boma Iyaye, the Commissioner for Sports, and George Kelly, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Projects, are among those who have resigned.

Chief Austin Okpara, former Speaker of the House of Representatives; Dr Abiye Sekibo, former Minister of Transport; Felix Obuah, former state PDP chairman; and others have chosen the party’s nomination forms to run in the state’s governorship election next year.

Senators George Sekibo, Olaka Wogu, David Briggs, Lee Maeba, Asimilaye Fubara, and Farah Dagogo are the others.