“You Have Such A Positive Approach To Life,” Davido’s Family Shower Love On Chioma Rowland At 27

Chioma Avril Rowland, celebrity chef and third child of musician Davido, has been lavished with love by her ex-family, fiance’s the Adelekes, as she turns 27.

Today, April 30th, the mother of one turns 27 and has begun to get love from her family and friends.

Clark Adeleke, a politician and Davido’s cousin, has taken the lead and lavished affection on Chioma.

Clark referred to her as his best supporter and sister.

He praised Chioma for her unfailingly cheerful outlook on life.

Clarks Adeleke wrote, “Happy birthday to my amazing sweet sister @thechefchi. You have such a positive approach to life. May the Lord grant you all your heart desires @thechefchi”.

He added, “@thchefcho My Biggest fan”