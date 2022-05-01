1.45m Candidates Sat For 2022 UTME, Says JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has stated that about 1.45 million candidates out of 1, 761, 338 million have so far taken the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) across the nation.

The board stated that some examination towns and centres have completed their allotted number of candidates for the year while the results of sessions already taken would be released to the respective candidates soon.

The JAMB which commenced nationwide on Friday, according to the board, is expecting the total number of 1.761, 338 million who registered in 755 Computer Based Centres (CBCs) to write the entrance exams that will end on May 16.

According the JAMB’s weekly Bulletin, the released of these results is with a caveat that after previewing the CCTV footage of the conduct of the examination, the result of any candidate found wanting would be withdrawn if it has been released or withheld if not yet released.