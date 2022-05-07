2023: I Consider Being Nigeria’s President A Demotion – Bishop Oyedepo

Founder of the Living Faith Church world wide, LFC, also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has said that he consider being a Nigeria’s President a demotion.

Oyedepo stated this during a leadership summit transmitted world-wide from the church headquarter in Ota in Ogun State.

The 67-year-old clergyman, who charged the church workforce on need to be devoted to serving God insisted that it’s too late for him to be the nation’s president.

He said; “I believe in Nigeria and that is why I am still here, and still praying for Nigeria. But I consider it a demotion if I am invited to become the president of Nigeria. I am called for a global impact. I saw this since 1984.

“Even the devil knows that you can’t be genuinely sold-out to serving God, and not standout in life.

“Since 1976, I have never missed a change of story” Oyedepo said.

“I was 19 years old when I prayed to God not to let me leave a village the way I met it. So I was 19 when I encountered destiny.

“I have not been tired going out for God since 1976”.