2023: Only Tinubu Can Deliver Presidency For APC – Magnus Abe

A former member of the National Assembly, Magnus Abe, has stated that only the National Leader of All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, can deliver the presidency for the ruling party in 2023.

Abe stated this during a meeting with party stakeholders at the inauguration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Vanguard at the Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic in Port Harcourt.

Abe, who represented the Rivers South-East Senatorial District, stated that for the ruling party to retain power after the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari, only the former Lagos State governor can get the job done.

“Tinubu is the only man that can deliver the killer punch that will make the APC to remain in power after President Muhammadu Buhari leaves.

“The reason I am supporting him is simple. I looked at all who want to run, who claim they have done this and that and I saw that Asiwaju is the person in APC that can deliver.

“I was not being sentimental, he did not tell me he was going to support me, no. I support him because I want the party to win.”