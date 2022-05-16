2023 Presidency: Emir Of Ilorin Snubs Saraki, Endorses Tinubu

On Monday, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, the Emir of Ilorin, backed Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, an All Progressives Congress presidential hopeful.

The Emir stated that the APC leader “deserves to be the next Nigerian President” as he received members of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023 at his palace in Ilorin.

The Emir’s support for Tinubu comes as a native of the state and former Senate President Bukola Saraki, a traditional titleholder, is also running for the seat.

Tinubu, according to the monarch, has traveled the country and had a great impact on many Nigerians.

Sulu-Gambari then organized a special prayer for Tinubu and promised to continue praying for his public and private emergence.