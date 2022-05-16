Amaechi: Creating Jobs Is Solution To Crime — I’ll Make This A Priority

Presidential hopeful, Rotimi Amaechi has stated that creating jobs is a solution to crime.

Amaechi was quoted by his media office as saying this when he met with the Bayelsa state traditional rulers council in Yenagoa on Sunday.

The former governor of Rivers state stated that crime will be reduced when people have a source of income.

“For me the solution to crime is to give people responsibility and make them have a source of revenue. Once people have a source of income, crime will reduce,” he said.

“So, the solution to crime is to create jobs and create a source of revenue because if you don’t create that source of revenue for them, they would create for themselves.

“If you don’t grow an economy that accommodates the people, that is inclusive and accommodates everybody, somebody who isn’t part of that economy will create one for himself.”