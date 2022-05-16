Another Minister Makes U-turn, Withdraws From Senatorial Race

Minister of women affairs, Pauline Tallen has pulled out of the Plateau south senatorial race.

The minister, in a statement, stated that she voluntarily stepped down from the senatorial race after consulting widely with her family and close associates.

“I relish the opportunity to serve Nigerian Women in my capacity as Minister of Women Affairs under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR. Consequently, I wish to inform you all that I have to withdraw from running for the Senatorial seat,” the statement reads.

“As a humble servant of Nigerian Women, I am overwhelmed by the patriotism and loyalty displayed by Women and I remain resolute to ride on these foundations to continue to build solid structures for strategic progress.”