You Can’t Shut Me Up By Trolling Me – Mr Macaroni To Government

Nigerian comic actor and social activist, Mr Macaroni has revealed how some people in the current government have made it their priority to bring him down for trying to fight for the betterment of the entire Nigerian society.

According to him, people like the current Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu promised to protect the people but have now made him (Mr Macaroni) their priority instead of focusing and discharging their duties.

“High level of insecurity and hardship. Under @jidesanwoolu who swore to serve and protect the people. But na Mr Macaroni be their headache!! I have suffered so much under this administration but if you people think you will shut me up by trolling me, YOU LIE!!! Aluta Continua!!!”.

In a subsequent post, Mr Macaroni explained that countless attempts have been made to bring him down by some ‘rats’ just because he is fighting for the people.

“No be today Government people don dey attack me and try to bring me down!! Every day, I know the kind of attacks I face from these Rats who fail to understand that we are fighting for a better society for all! But moving on, na una Principals go dey chop cane! E ni sun se!!!!”