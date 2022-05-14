‘Put Sentiments Aside,’ Osinbajo Asks Nigerians To Elect The Best In 2023

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has stated that Nigerians must put sentiments aside and elect the best in choosing leaders into elective positions, especially in 2023.

He stated this in his interactions with stakeholders and delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday in Akwa Ibom, the 16th state he has since visited in his nationwide consultations with party delegates.

Restating that his aspiration to become president is hinged on giving his best in service to the country, the VP said, “this coming election (2023), beginning with primaries, may be the most significant for our generation, and generations to come.”

“I am sure that God helping me, if I am given the opportunity to do the job, I will give my best. By God’s grace, I believe that this country will be better. Each and every one of us will know that difference.”

Professor Osinbajo added that he chose to offer himself in service to the country as president come 2023 because of his firm belief in, and dedication to Nigeria’s great future and destiny.

Calling on delegates and Nigerians alike to partner with him to make the country better, he added, “what I am offering as an individual is a commitment to developing this nation in the way that other nations of the world have been developed, the pace that other nations of the world have been developed.”