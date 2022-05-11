Another Explosion Hits Jalingo

An explosion suspected to be a bomb blast has rocked Jalingo, Taraba state capital, again.

The blast with loud sound occurred on Tuesday night close to the Army base located along Jolly Nyame Road in Jalingo.

Unconfirmed reports said the blast happened by the gate of the Army base while residents close to the base said it might be inside the base.

Findings this morning revealed that the road leading to the base was closed and motorists were diverted to other roads.

The loud sound of the blast was heard in many parts of Jalingo, but there was no report of any casualty.

This is the third time a bomb blast has occurred in the state, with two blasts recorded in Jalingo and one at Iware town in Ardo Kola local government area.

The Police Public Relations Officer in charge of Taraba command, DSP Usman Abdullahi, confirmed the incident and said no casualty was recorded.