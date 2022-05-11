Genevieve Nnaji Returns To Social Media Amid Mental Breakdown Rumours

Popular Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji has returned to social media amid rumours that she had suffered from a mental breakdown.

The actress who has 8.5 million followers on Instagram deleted all the pictures on her page.

This happened in March shortly after the actress received heavy backlash from people for stating that mental health issue is a ‘spiritual problem’.

The filmmaker wrote, “Mental health is more spiritual than it is physical. Rededicate your life to the God that you serve. Get rebaptized.”

However, in the early hours of Wednesday, the 43-year-old movie producer via her Instagram story posted a video where she was painting. She captioned the video, ‘Mindfulness’.