Bisi Alimi changes into 4 feminine clothes as he hosts the rainbow ball in Lagos state (photos)

Bisi Alimi’s Foundation hosted the Rainbow Ball 2022 in Lagos, despite the backlash he received from Nigerians last year.

The LGBTQ activist returned to Lagos from London to host the show.

He changed into 4 different female clothes and also changed into three different wigs as he hosted the show for members of the LGBTQ community.

Sharing photos from the event, he wrote: “Cinderella goes to BALL.

“@bisialimifoundation did it again, two years in a roll hosting the most amazing ball in Lagos. Thanks to everyone that came. See you next year.”

